Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNGR. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

