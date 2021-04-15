Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 250 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 14,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,213. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $54,503,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.