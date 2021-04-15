Rapidz (RPZX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $73,859.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $73,859.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

