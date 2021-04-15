Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Rare Element Resources news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $107,500.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 251,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

