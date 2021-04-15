Rarible Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.76 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $663.38 million and $7.76 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $26.55 or 0.00041746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.56 or 0.00733610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00089862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.40 or 0.05821621 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,986,613 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

