Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stake Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Raven Industries makes up about 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.19% of Raven Industries worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Raven Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Raven Industries by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $9,089,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of RAVN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

