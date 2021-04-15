Raymond James Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

