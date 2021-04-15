Raymond James Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.