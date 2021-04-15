Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

