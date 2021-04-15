Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.17 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $464,944.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00002948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

