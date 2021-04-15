Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $89.75

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $93.34. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $92.10, with a volume of 2,440 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.