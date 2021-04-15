Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $89.75

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $93.34. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $92.10, with a volume of 2,440 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

