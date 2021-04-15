Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA):

4/13/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

4/6/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

3/29/2021 – IZEA Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,069. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get IZEA Worldwide Inc alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.