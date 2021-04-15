Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

4/9/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – KeyCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates remains a major concern. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects.”

3/3/2021 – KeyCorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

