Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,159.68 or 1.00511828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00134079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

