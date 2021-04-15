Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

