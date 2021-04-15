Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.13 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.