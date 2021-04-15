Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

