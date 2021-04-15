Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in General Motors by 133.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 115.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 656,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.