Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $372.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

