Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

RWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,617,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 766,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,211. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

