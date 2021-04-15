Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REG. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 215.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $14,862,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.