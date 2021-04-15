Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 44,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,934. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

