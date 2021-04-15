Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

