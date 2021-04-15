Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

