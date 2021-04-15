Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.32

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 4642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

