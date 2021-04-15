Ren (REN) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $248.11 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

