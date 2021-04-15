Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.43% of Renalytix AI worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec downgraded Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Renalytix AI plc has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $937.34 million and a PE ratio of -162.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

