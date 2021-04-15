Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Renasant worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Renasant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

