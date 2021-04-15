renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 117.3% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $408,589.10 and approximately $1.05 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 117.3% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

