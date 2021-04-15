ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.51. 12,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,127,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a market cap of $642.24 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.