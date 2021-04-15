Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.77

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.77 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 23.60 ($0.31). Renold shares last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,194,974 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £52.07 million and a PE ratio of 16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

