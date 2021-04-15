Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.45

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.45 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 514.60 ($6.72). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 509.60 ($6.66), with a volume of 1,269,339 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.45. The firm has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

