Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

