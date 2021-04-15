Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

TECK opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

