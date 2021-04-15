Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/14/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €84.00 ($98.82) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.62. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

