Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

4/14/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

VVOS stock remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 73,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,837. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

