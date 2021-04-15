Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VVOS) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “
- 4/10/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “
- 4/8/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “
- 4/3/2021 – Vivos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “
VVOS stock remained flat at $$8.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 73,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,837. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.
