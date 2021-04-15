Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.