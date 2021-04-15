Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The auto industry is battling semiconductor supply deficit and General Motors is not immune to it. Chip crunch has forced the firm to temporarily suspend operations at various factories. In fact, General Motors has already warned that 2021 pretax profits might take a $1.5-$2 billion hit, thanks to the shortfall of microchip. Moreover, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to dent margins. Capex for 2021 is anticipated between $9 billion and $10 billion, implying a significant uptick from $5.2 billion recorded in 2020. On a discouraging note, the firm envisions 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow in the band of $1-$2 billion, indicating a decline from $2.6 billion in 2020. Further, high debt to capitalization of the firm restricts financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

4/5/2021 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.