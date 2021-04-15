Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Retail Properties of America worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

