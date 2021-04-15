Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of RPAI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 58,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

