Reviewing Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.40 $5.90 million N/A N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.48 $21.14 million $1.40 15.91

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Citizens on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet banking services. It operates 27 branches in East Central and South Mississippi; and a loan production office in North Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

