Reviewing InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InflaRx and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -39.58% -35.01% Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -201.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InflaRx and Myovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 3 5 0 2.63 Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50

InflaRx presently has a consensus target price of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 212.74%. Myovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 75.59%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and Myovant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$59.65 million ($2.29) -1.62 Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$288.99 million ($3.37) -5.27

Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InflaRx has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InflaRx beats Myovant Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases. It also develops IFX-2 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. InflaRx N.V. has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. As of December 27, 2019, Myovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

