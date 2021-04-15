Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.15. Revlon shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.