Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.15. Revlon shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

