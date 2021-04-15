Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.84

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.84 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.41), with a volume of 327,835 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

