REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Hits $84.51 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $84.51 million and $8.04 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00038623 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.