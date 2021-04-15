Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY remained flat at $$20.53 during trading hours on Thursday. Rexel has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

