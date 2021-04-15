Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

RBKB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

