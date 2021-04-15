Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $390.64

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 390.64 ($5.10) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 193,630 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company has a market cap of £267.54 million and a P/E ratio of -16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

