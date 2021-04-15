Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.89 ($6.54).

A number of brokerages have commented on RMV. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

RMV stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 618 ($8.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,885. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 585.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 624.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 49.05. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 452.80 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

