RigoBlock Market Capitalization Achieves $600,448.14 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $600,448.14 and $2,078.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RigoBlock has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,889 coins. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

